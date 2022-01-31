Kanal D Drama, which shows Turkish series dubbed into Spanish, is to premiere Juegos del Destino (Games of Destiny) in the US on 11 February and will also show an exclusive virtual premiere on Facebook on 10 February.

Francheska León de la Barra, marketing director of Kanal D Drama in the US and LatAm, said: “Last year, American viewers took full advantage of their viewing options, and drama was one of the favourite genres. Interestingly, many of the productions that dominated the ratings were foreign series that were not made specifically for the US audience. So, we are convinced that Kanal D Drama’s Turkish series will continue to have the impact and acceptance that good content brings.”

Juegos del Destino is a romantic comedy that tells the story of Ada (Cemre Baysel), who grew up among superstitious women, believing that the women in her family are haunted by a curse that forces them to marry the first man they fall in love with, in order to be happy, or they will be unhappy all their lives. But fate has prepared a surprise for Ada, who after discovering that Rüzgar (İdris Nebi Taşkan), the man she has married, has deceived her, decides to act to avoid being a victim of the family curse. As part of her plan, she begins working for the attractive and charismatic Bora (Aytaç Şaşmaz). This will quickly take her on a challenging and romantic journey, which will force her to question everything she believes, and the superstitions she has grown up with. Will Ada decide to remain a prisoner of the family tradition, or will she risk everything for true love?

Kanal D Drama, the first 24/7 Turkish drama channel, is owned by Kanal D International Networks, and currently airs in 15 countries on three continents.