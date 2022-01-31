Discovery is marking the final countdown to the Winter Olympics, which starts on 4 February, with a series of programmes for viewers across discovery+ and Eurosport.

One Last Push, a Discovery Sports original, is an exclusive discovery+ fly-on-the-wall documentary capturing the highs and the lows of a nail-biting and emotional race against time as 2012 long jump champion Greg Rutherford and his four-man bobsleigh teammates attempt to qualify for Beijing 2022.

The one-hour documentary stars Rutherford’s fellow hopefuls Lamin Deen, Joel Fearon, Ben Simons and Toby Olub, iRyan Letts, Sam Blanchet and Luke Dawes and premieres on Eurosport across Europe (excluding UK) on Tuesday 1 February at 19:00 CET. One Last Push will be available to watch exclusively on discovery+ in the UK from Wednesday 2 February.

A Brilliant Curling Story, an Olympic Channel documentary, produced by Frank Marshall and Mandalay Sports Media, tells the story of five women from Scotland who came together for a shot at Olympic curling glory.

It follows Rhona Martin, Deborah Knox, Fiona MacDonald, Janice Rankin and Margaret Morton, who won the hearts of Britain in 2002 and how they combined their personal lives with their dreams to compete at the Salt Lake City 2002 Winter Olympics while also recounting the team dynamic challenges they faced.

Marshall said: “This legendary group of Scottish women winning curling gold is truly one of those special Olympic moments. We wanted to revisit their powerful story on its 20th anniversary so those who were there can relive all the drama and emotion. But we also wanted to introduce the story – one of belief, friendship and togetherness – to the next generation of Olympic fans, so they too get to experience all the magic of the moment that united people around the world and to make sure that their legend lives on.”

A Brilliant Curling Story is available to watch on discovery+ in the United Kingdom, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Italy and will air for the first time across the Eurosport network on 31 January.

Discovery’s Winter Olympics coverage will include 855 hours of live action on digital platforms and 365 hours of live action on linear, on discovery+ and Eurosport.

There will be highlights and clips on the Eurosport App and Eurosport.com, plus a daily digital show, Beijing Today, sponsored by Bridgestone, which will show the latest reaction and analysis from the day’s action.

Other coverage includes local daily shows on Snap in the UK and France as well as content on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok.

Documentaries include Athletes to Watch, a co-production with the Olympic Channel, which profiles some of the athlete hopefuls for Beijing; Olympic Explainers, a series of 15 explainers on winter sports; weekly video shows including Winter Pass, Chalet Club and Poligono360; and Olympic podcasts including Olympic Planet in Spain and Championes Du Monde in France.