Aiming to maintain what the award-winning scripted production company says is a period of great momentum, baby cow productions has announced two key operational appointments in the form of Hsinyi Liu as head of production and Sarah Crystal as head of business affairs.
Liu (pictured left) joins from sister pictures where she was production executive, working on the soon to be transmitted This Is Going To Hurt for the BBC. Her experience also includes production on the highly acclaimed Fleabag and A Very English Scandal. As head of production, she will be part of the leadership team and responsible for production management across Baby Cow’s growing Comedy Drama slate.
Sarah Crystal (pictured right) was previously head of legal and business affairs at the immersive live entertainment company Punchdrunk, where her focus was on expanding global IP opportunities. At Baby Cow she will lead the negotiations and management of what are described as “significant” UK and global deals.
Both Liu and Crystal will report into Baby Cow’s chief operating officer, Asha Amster (pictured centre), who leads commercial, production, business affairs, marketing and digital and operations. Announcing the appointments she said: “I’m delighted to welcome Hsinyi and Sarah to Baby Cow...Together they bring a wealth of global, high-end TV and commercial experience to support our continued growth.” CEO Sarah Monteith added: “Baby Cow has ambitious plans for global growth, and Asha has built a formidable team to help achieve them.”
Baby Cow’s major upcoming series include Chivalry, a comedy drama written by and starring Sarah Solemani and co-founder Steve Coogan for Channel 4, satirising the complex state of contemporary sexual politics, while asking if romance can survive in the post #MeToo era. It is also in production with The Witchfinder, a comedy written by Rob and Neil Gibbons, starring Daisy May Cooper and Tim Key, commissioned by BBC Two.
