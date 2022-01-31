CityFibre, the UK’s largest independent full fibre platform, has now laid 40km of full fibre internet cables beneath the streets of Worcester as part of its £21m plan to future-proof the city’s digital connectivity.

The rollout, which is projected to be largely completed by early 2023, will boost business productivity and innovation and deliver millions of pounds in economic benefits for the city.

Neal Wright, CityFibre’s city manager for Worcester (pictured), said: “The fact that we have now laid enough fibre in Worcester to service over 4,500 premises to date really hits home how much progress we have made since starting the build at the end of May 2021.

“We’re well on our way to making the city world-class in terms of its digital infrastructure, and the people of Worcester will reap the benefits for decades to come. This has been achieved by working together with our build partner, their build team, and Worcester Council. With our network now live across many parts of the city we are pleased to be enabling residents to connect to the fastest and most reliable full fibre broadband services available.”

Worcester is one of the first of a growing number of locations in the UK to benefit from CityFibre’s £4bn Gigabit City Investment Programme which will bring new and improved broadband infrastructure within reach of up to eight million homes and businesses nationwide.

CityFibre’s build partner Kier Group is working in various locations across the city, with work currently ongoing in the Warndon, Rainbow Hill and Nunnery areas. Work has been completed in Warndon, with more areas to follow shortly as the rollout progresses north of the city.