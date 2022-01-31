Leading content provider SPI/FilmBox has extended is partnership with Eastern Europe and CIS over-the-top (OTT) service provider MEGOGO for three more years, adding to the mix content from Turkish drama offer the Timeless Dizi Channel (TDC).
Established in April 2019, Dizi reaches millions of households worldwide, available across Europe, the Middle East, CIS and Africa. TDC is currently available on MEGOGO in Azerbaijan, Belarus, Armenia, Georgia, Estonia, Lithuania, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan. More countries will be added over time. With a slate of globally acclaimed Turkish drama series, the Dizi content highlights available for MEGOGO subscribers include: International Emmy Award nominated Black Money Love, Karadayi, Stiletto Vendetta, 20 Minutes and Raven (Kuzgun).
Under the terms of the new deal, Dizi content will be offered both via the linear feed of Timeless Dizi Channel and as standalone video-on-demand (VOD) through the platform. The on-demand content delivered to MEGOGO will also include movies, documentaries and lifestyle programming.
“The success that Timeless Dizi Channel has reached globally since its launch has been remarkable,” said Murat Muratoğlu, head of distribution at SPI International commenting on the deal. “Now, we are excited to bring the riveting world of Dizi to digital through a partnership with MEGOGO, one of the most prominent players in CIS. MEGOGO subscribers will be able to keep up with their favourite Turkish series with the linear feed or watch the episodes on-demand at their leisure.”
“Turkish content is one of the most popular for our customers,” added MEGOGO chief innovation officer Ivan Shestakov. “We are glad to have such a great possibility to explore the Turkish culture, history and social life together. Thanks to our collaboration with SPI International/FilmBox, our users will get even more interesting content.”
In addition to Dizi, MEGOGO also carries other content from the SPI/FilmBox stable including FilmBox, DocuBox HD, FashionBox HD, Fast&FunBox HD, FightBox HD, 360 TuneBox, FilmBox Arthouse, Gametoon and Erox. All of these will be available to MEGOGO subscribers for an additional three years with the extension of the distribution agreement.
