Former ZDF commissioning editor for international co-productions Annika Schmidt has been named as its head of German originals and European co-productions at independent production and distribution company Dynamic Television.





Described as an industry powerhouse with valued experience and great creative instincts, Schmidt will be based in Germany where she will report to Dynamic Television managing partner Klaus Zimmermann.



During her time at ZDF, she worked with Dynamic on The Sommerdahl Murders, and helped develop high-profile series including The Tourist, The Mallorca Files, Furia, and Spy City for German and international markets. Previously, she had stints with newspaper publishers and radio stations in Germany, Prague and New York, and worked for the Munich production company Wiedemann and Berg. She has also been a mentor at the Munich Drehbuchwerkstatt since 2021.



In her new role Schmidt’s responsibilities will include the development and production of scripted drama for Dynamic’s German slate, focusing on high-end series and mini-series.



“We are thrilled to have [Schmidt] lead the development of our German drama slate and continue to build on our successful track record of European co-productions,” said Zimmermann remarking on the hire.



Among other projects, Dynamic is currently in production on Harry Wild starring Jane Seymour for Acorn and ZDF , and Drops Of God for France Television and Hulu Japan. Dynamic series include 2021 Netflix show Ginny & Georgia; Shudder's horror anthology series Creepshow; Day Of The Dead premiering in October 2022on SYFY; Icelandic crime drama Trapped.