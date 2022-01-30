Assuring “reasonable” license terms to support market adoption of applications enabled by the video standard, MPEG LA has announced the availability of the Versatile Video Coding (VVC) Patent Portfolio Licence.









“We commend these patent owners for stepping up in such a short time to establish this important license embracing all manner of VVC applications with a simplicity that the market can understand, and we welcome all VVC essential patent owners to join them,” said Larry Horn, President and CEO of MPEG LA commenting on the announcement.



“MPEG LA’s VVC Licence demonstrates MPEG LA’s continued commitment to striking a balance between patent holders and implementers to make VVC widely available to everyone on the same reasonable, transparent and evenly applied terms consistent with what the market has come to expect of us.”



The initial patent owners to



VVC, also known as H.266 and MPEG-I Part 3, is designed to provide increased compression with significant bitrate reduction, giving consumers enhanced speed and efficiency in products that encode and decode video for Internet, television and mobile transmission, reception and use. VVC is capable of delivering 4K to 8K and higher resolution with HDTV, Ultra HD (UHD), high dynamic range (HDR) and omnidirectional 360° video. The new joint licence includes patents that are said to be essential to the standard.“We commend these patent owners for stepping up in such a short time to establish this important license embracing all manner of VVC applications with a simplicity that the market can understand, and we welcome all VVC essential patent owners to join them,” said Larry Horn, President and CEO of MPEG LA commenting on the announcement.“MPEG LA’s VVC Licence demonstrates MPEG LA’s continued commitment to striking a balance between patent holders and implementers to make VVC widely available to everyone on the same reasonable, transparent and evenly applied terms consistent with what the market has come to expect of us.”The initial patent owners to MPEG LA’s VVC Licence are b<>com; the BBC ; Digital Insights; FG Innovation ; Hanwha Techwin; Koninklijke KPN; Nippon Hoso Kyokai; Orange; Siemens; Tagivan II; and Vidyo.