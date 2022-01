Revenues from standalone SVOD (S-SVOD) subscriptions amounted to approximately 5 billion SEK for the full year of 2021. Since 2017, the Swedish S-SVOD market has grown at an annual rate (CAGR) of +10 percent. Initially, growth was predominantly driven by more and more households subscribing to an S-SVOD service. However, growth as measured in number of new households has diminished over the last two years.In 2021, approximately three-fifths of Swedish households subscribed to an S-SVOD service, similar to that in 2020. This figure is also said to be in line with the number of households subscribing to a digital pay-TV service, although penetration for pay TV has remained stable for a longer period of time.On average, a Swedish household currently subscribes to 2.1 standalone SVOD services . However, the analyst noted that a price war has started as new S-SVOD services have entered the market at a significantly lower price point compared to market average. Consequently said the company, growth in stacking has brought upon a lower average expense per subscription, amounting to 118 SEK per month in 202, down 3% year-on-year.“The standalone SVOD market continues to show healthy growth, even during 2021 that was characterised by maturity,” commented Natalia Borelius, senior analyst at Mediavision . “The primary driver of growth is stacking, i.e. additional subscriptions rather than new households – existing households are simply paying more for their supply of services. Nevertheless, the price war (ignited by e.g., Disney and HBO) has pushed down average expense per subscription – despite several other, big services imposing price hikes. Going into 2022, we expect an eventful year as price and packaging strategies increase in importance on a maturing Swedish market.”