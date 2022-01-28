In a further boost to the expansion of the contemporary arthouse and world cinema service in the country, SPI/FilmBox’s Arthouse, has launched on Amazon Prime Video Channels in the Netherlands as add-on paid monthly subscription package.
The package currently features a subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) proposition that allows viewers to choose the films they would like to watch with the linear channel launch scheduled for later in the year.
The deal will see some of the FilmBox Arthouse highlights which will be available to Prime members in the Netherlands include La Dolce Vita, Journey to Italy and The Foreign Correspondent by legendary auteurs Federico Fellini, Roberto Rossellini and Alfred Hitchcock, as well as more contemporary world cinema classics like Nostalghia, directed by Andrei Tarkovsky and Jûzô Itami’s Tampopo.
Commenting on the deal, Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe and Africa at SPI International said: “The FilmBox Arthouse offer now available on Amazon Prime Video Channels Netherlands will delight true movie buffs and those who appreciate the art of cinema with its specially-curated selection of arthouse movies and classics, perfect for a cozy night-in.”
