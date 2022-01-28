Upping the ante considerably in its ability to offer streaming services for enthusiast fan bases, Cinedigm has launched Realmadrid.tv on the ViacomCBS-owned FAST service Pluto TV.
The channel is centred on Real Madrid, the most successful club in Europe, winners of the first European Cup in 1956 and winning the trophy, now the Champions League, a record 13 times. Realmadrid TV, which launched in 2021, provides viewers one-of-a-kind access to matches, showing 2-3 matches per week during the season of Real Madrid's LaLiga games, as well as their UEFA Champions League and Cup tournaments. In addition, the streaming channel plays classic programming, features exclusive club insight, breaking news and more. More than 8,000 hours of content is available annually.
Content will now be available on Pluto TV and the new the partnership will look to significantly expand Realmadrid.tv´s footprint by tapping into Pluto TV's sports audience. The channel will join Pluto TV's sports category, which include channels such as NFL Channel, MLB and PGA tour.
"Real Madrid has one of the most loyal fanbases worldwide, with more than 450 million fans across the globe. With Real Madrid's strong and continually growing fanbase in the US. Realmadrid.tv now offers those fans an incredible opportunity to catch the latest matches, news, and revisit classic moments in the club's history," said Jennifer Soltesz, vice president, business development and strategy at Cinedigm commenting on the deal. "Realmadrid.tv on Pluto TV brings the world's most famous and successful soccer team to one of the most popular ad-supported streaming services, giving fans across the country a close look at the team they love."
Content will now be available on Pluto TV and the new the partnership will look to significantly expand Realmadrid.tv´s footprint by tapping into Pluto TV's sports audience. The channel will join Pluto TV's sports category, which include channels such as NFL Channel, MLB and PGA tour.
"Real Madrid has one of the most loyal fanbases worldwide, with more than 450 million fans across the globe. With Real Madrid's strong and continually growing fanbase in the US. Realmadrid.tv now offers those fans an incredible opportunity to catch the latest matches, news, and revisit classic moments in the club's history," said Jennifer Soltesz, vice president, business development and strategy at Cinedigm commenting on the deal. "Realmadrid.tv on Pluto TV brings the world's most famous and successful soccer team to one of the most popular ad-supported streaming services, giving fans across the country a close look at the team they love."