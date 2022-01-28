World fighting league Bellator MMA has signed an exclusive deal with interactive streaming service Mola for broadcasting rights in Italy.

The first fight will air on 29 January between Bellator Heavyweight Champion Ryan Bader and interim champion Valentin Moldavsky.

On a global stage, MMA has become so popular that some fighters have reached superstar status. However, this success has yet to reach Italy.

Speaking in an interview with BJPenn.com, Italian MMA journalist Al Zullino commented: “MMA is probably one of the less popular sports in [Italy]. The main reason is football is highly followed. That leaves little room for other sports.”

Mola holds live and on-demand broadcasting rights for multiple sporting events, including the NFL, NHL, and WWE Raw, in Italy. It is already the official streaming provider for Bellator MMA in Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore.