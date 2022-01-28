London fibre broadband provider Community Fibre has doubled its network roll-out target and now intends to pass 2.2 million homes and businesses by the end of 2024, amounting to more than half of the 3.6 million homes in the city.

Community Fibre, which has already connected 435,000 homes and businesses, says it is focused on meeting this need for as many people as possible in the quickest time.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan commented: “I welcome Community Fibre’s additional investment in our digital infrastructure, which will give Londoners faster internet speeds and support new jobs and growth. It forms part of wider plans led by my Digital Inclusion Taskforce to bridge the digital divide through reliable and affordable connectivity, access to devices, and skills training.”

Added Graeme Oxby, CEO at Community Fibre: “The last two years have been a challenge for everyone, which is why it is more important than ever that we are focused on giving the communities in London the connectivity they need. We have seen significant progress in our roll-out and will be continuing to ramp this up in the next three years, bringing our 100% full fibre broadband to almost two thirds of London’s citizens and businesses.

“We are working closely with landlords and councils to install better broadband across London and we have increased our commitment to making London gigabit-capable. Community is at the heart of everything we do. Everyone deserves fast, high-quality broadband at affordable prices.”

Research from the Government’s Office for Science indicates that fast broadband should be considered an essential utility, much like water and electricity, with the world becoming increasingly digitalised where people need to get online to access essential care services and personal data.

By using existing ducts and poles to deploy its fibre network, Community Fibre’s installation process results in minimal disruption to London streets. In the past year, it has hired more than 300 employees; moreover, there are now more than 1,000 people employed in Community Fibre’s supply chain, by network build and other partners, helping grow the network.

With the target of 2.2 million homes passed by the end of 2024, Community Fibre will continue to create new jobs in boroughs across the capital.