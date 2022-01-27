OTT and smart TV solutions provider Zeasn is making available América Móvil-owned Latin American streaming service Claro video on a number of its supported TV brands, including AOC, Whale OS powered connected televisions.
The Claro video subscription video-on-demand streaming platform offers films, series, programmes, documentaries, music, sports, and live channels. It also offers a bunch of premium channels for users to subscribe to including HBO, Fox Sports, Noggin, Edye, Picardía Nacional, Qello Concerts, Atres player, RTVE Play+ and Starzplay. The company has a strategy of continuing to add more and more exciting films and original productions, expanding its high-quality content library.
Through the new collaboration, the streamer is aiming to increase dramatically its presence on TV screens in the fast-growing Latin American market, at the same time bringing its content catalogue into Zeasn's Whale Eco platform.
Whale Eco aims to help all the partners to build and monetise large audiences with ease and provides the partners with leading technologies, tools, and expertise to scale with speed while delivering compelling customer experiences. Zeasn's Whale Developer Portal offers a number of resources for application developers including device validation, debugging, cross-platform adaptation, development docs, platform tools and app certification.
“We are very excited to partner with Claro video, it is constantly pushing the boundaries of content and distribution. As more consumers transition to streaming services, the need for high-quality, branded content offerings continue to grow. Claro video offers an impressive line-up of content that consumers can access and enjoy anytime,” said Thomas Li, Zeasn regional director for Europe and LATAM, commenting on the collaboration.
“This is an important development of Whale Eco’s strategy in Latin America. The partnership between Claro video and Zeasn highlights our commitment to uniting the leading smart device brands and top content providers through our innovative and industry-proven Whale OS.”
