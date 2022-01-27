Fuelled by major customer wins in North America, provider of cloud-based personalised content discovery, viewer insight, and targeted advertising solutions, ThinkAnalytics has revealed that over the course of 2021 it saw overall revenue growth of 20% year on year.
The growth was driven by four major new customer signings in North America, as well as others in Europe and Asia Pacific, that bring the total number of subscribers served by ThinkAnalytics customers to 450 million. Furthermore, in December 2021 ThinkAnalytics delivered 7 billion recommendations per day to more than 400 million users under contract across more than 80 pay-TV and streaming services in 43 languages.
The company also said that it had seen a surge in demand for the Think360 personalised content discovery and viewer engagement platform which powers super-aggregation services for customers like Liberty Global and Tata Sky. Reflecting this demand, and supported by a strong partnership with AWS, 80% of customers are now running on AWS.
Looking to future growth, ThinkAnalytics says it is seeing continued expansion of its addressable market by bringing hyper-targeted digital advertising to more TV/OTT operators. It sees the growth in streaming services and escalating content costs as making hyper-targeted personalised experiences - paired with massively scalable super-aggregation functionality for larger players – a key differentiator in the battle for viewer engagement, increased loyalty and retention, resulting in increased ARPU.
Commenting on the drivers for what he called a stellar year, ThinkAnalytics chairman Eddie Young said: “Key to our success is our investment in people, R&D and innovation to ensure we remain ahead of the game: the world’s first supersized super-aggregation capability for personalised content search and discovery, and our recent ground-breaking ThinkAdvertising launch, bringing the power of digital advertising to the TV screen, are good examples. In 2022 we plan to ratchet up our growth, with more super-aggregation deployments, more streaming wins, more non-video deals in news and sports, and more ThinkAdvertising deployments.”
