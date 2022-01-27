Marking a decade-long anti-piracy and content protection partnership for Italian football’s top tier, global content protection specialist Friend MTS has confirmed a three-season extension with Lega Serie A.
As part of the Italian league’s wider Piracy Kills Football initiative to combat content theft and video piracy, Friend MTS’s global monitoring services provide real-time identification of illegal streams of live Lega Serie A content, and are said to have helped to detect, deter and disable a significant number of pirate operations in Europe and around the world.
“As the fight against digital piracy continues to evolve, we’re excited to continue our important work with Lega Serie A that includes a proven track record of identifying illegal sharing services and the infrastructure used to deliver infringing streams,” commented Friend MTS chief product officer Jonathan Friend. “We value our partnership with Lega Serie A, which is a reflection of the content protection successes that we have achieved together over the last decade.”
“Piracy degrades the value of Lega Serie A’s premium content and causes serious damage to the Italian football industry and the wider economy,” added Luisella Fusco, head of media operations and broadcast, Lega Serie A. “We at Lega Serie A are passionate about the protection of our sport, and are extremely pleased to be continuing our long-standing partnership with Friend MTS to help us increase our efforts to identify and halt content piracy activities.”
