Further expanding the reach of its platform that delivers films, premium content and live events to cinemas and other venues around the world, MetaMedia has announced a partnership with B&B Theatres, the fifth largest cinema circuit in the US.
B&B owns and operates 513 screens at 56 locations in 13 USA states, and is known for its next-generation technology and premium screens including MX4D® or 4D screens for an immersive cinema experience and the world’s first multi-projection immersive cinema platform SCREEN-X, which expands the onscreen action onto the sidewalls of movie auditoriums. B&B Theatres also offers the screenPLAY! theatre room dedicated to children.
Tapping into the trend of film lovers returning to cinemas around the world, B&B will join MetaMedia’s growing number of venues utilising the cloud-based network, which is powered by Microsoft Azure. The MetaMedia Entertainment Network is designed to provide secure, rapid, targeted and cost-saving cloud-based delivery of premium programming such as films, live-streamed events and advertising. Its principal benefits are said to be expanded content options and the creation of additional revenue streams saving venues and content providers time and money.
“We have been impressed by the MetaMedia team and the content delivery technology they have developed,” said Brock Bagby, B&B Theatres executive vice president and chief content and development officer. “B&B Theatres is an industry-leader in innovative theatrical concepts and amenities, and we are eager to increase our programming and incremental revenue opportunities through MetaMedia’s network, and we also have some ideas for utilising their network for new marketing initiatives.”
“We’re thrilled and proud to expand our network by partnering with B&B Theatres,” added MetaMedia North America president Chuck Goldwater. “B&B Theatres is one of the most admired and respected exhibitors in the industry. Their almost 100-year history is marked by their consistent leadership and continual innovations. We see MetaMedia’s innovative platform as a perfect complement for their continuing successes.”
Over the last year, MetaMedia has expanded the network via partnerships with major global cinema operators, including Cinemark, Cinépolis, Landmark Cinemas of Canada, Emagine Entertainment, and the Independent Cinema Alliance (ICA) as well as a number of independently-owned drive-ins. In 2021 it partnered with eSports data analytics, league development and player management tech provider Harena Data and Encore Live’s Encore Drive-In Nights, and announced a partnership to bring the Magic Screen interactive platform for animated and live content to cinemas and other out-of-home venues around the world.
