In collaboration with Next Step, AsiaSat will provide technical and marketing support to deliver Thainess to the international market, with full vertical integration that combines satellite broadcasting and live streaming by AsiaSat’s subsidiary One Click Go Live.

At launch, Thainess will be joining the premium neighbourhood of more than 300 C-band TV channels on AsiaSat 7, with access to distribution affiliates across a regional network encompassing over 250 million pay-TV homes and 500,000 hotel rooms.

Thainess, the international TV service of Next Step, is a lifestyle HD channel broadcasting 24 hours a day in English language. With a vision of presenting a fresh perspective of Thailand to the world, Thainess will examine the country’s people and culture, history and traditions, arts and crafts, food and music as well as scenic landscape, nature and wildlife.

To celebrate the global launch of Thainess, Next Step will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony at Sook Siam, ICONSIAM, a spectacular landmark in Bangkok and the icon of Eternal Prosperity that presents the best of Thainess to the world. Sook Siam at ICONSIAM will be on the ground to showcase Thailand and Thainess on air via AsiaSat to introduce Thailand to the world, with One Click Go Live to enhance audience experience online.

Amornphat Chomrat, managing director of Next Step, said: “Thainess is our next major move to expand the soft power from Thailand to the world. This is in line with the country’s strategy to use Thai culture, Thai food and Thai hospitality to create a good perception of Thailand to global citizens. Following the success of our national television service, we are excited to launch our global channel Thainess on AsiaSat 7 to introduce the uniqueness of Thailand to a much wider audience.”

Added Ina Lui, senior vice president, commercial, business development & strategy, AsiaSat: “We are delighted to enter into this long-term collaboration with Next Step to support their strategic development in making Thainess the best representation of Thailand in Asia-Pacific and beyond. We thank Next Step for choosing AsiaSat as their exclusive media service partner for the global launch of Thainess by leveraging one of our most watched satellite TV platforms AsiaSat 7 and our expertise in media management and content distribution to present Thainess – the unique Thai culture and value to the world.”