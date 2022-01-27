Channel 4 has acquired Woodcut Media’s A Royal Guide To, as the indie announces the new six-part factual entertainment series which is scheduled to broadcast on the channel later this year.

Currently in production, A Royal Guide To looks at the numerous and somewhat little-known protocols, etiquette and customs the British royal family adhere to. These include tea cup handles that must be kept at 3 o’clock, royal women adopting the ‘Duchess slant’ to prevent embarrassment when seated, babies christened in holy water imported from the River Jordan, or boys having to wear shorts until they are eight, through to wedding rings that must be made of Welsh gold and brides that must wear their hair up. The series delves into these somewhat unusual customs, tracing their historical origins and why they exist.

With exclusive access to Getty’s royal archive, each episode features archive footage and insider interviews to reveal a portrayal of the inner workings of the royals past and present.

Executive producers are Woodcut Media’s Kate Beal, Sarah Freethy and Tom Adams. Woodcut International is handling worldwide distribution and has also pre-sold the series to BBC Select in North America.

Commenting on the deal, Polly Scates, acquisitions manager, Channel 4, said: “It’s great to be partnering with Woodcut again on this entertaining take on a royal series. We’re excited for our audience to journey through this stunning archive as we explore the lesser known traditions of the British royal family.”

Added Kate Beal, CEO, Woodcut Media: “It’s fair to say that when it comes to global interest in royal families, the British royals by far take the most hits on Google and the like. Yet behind the scenes there are some rather quirky and somewhat little-known facts that viewers are no doubt going to find really interesting and entertaining.”