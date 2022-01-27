WildEarth TV, the live and interactive wildlife TV channel, has launched on Sling TV in the US.

The channel is a 24/7 mix of authentic and interactive wildlife content, featuring eight hours of live programming a day, including twice-daily live safaris direct from locations including South Africa’s Djuma Game Reserve. Other live broadcasts include the African penguin colonies on the Cape Coast and the wildebeest migrations in Kenya’s Maasai Mara.

The live broadcasts are complemented by relaxing ‘slow TV style’ nature videos.

WildEarth’s viewers have the opportunity to interact with the channel’s naturalists in real time during live safari broadcasts.

Graham Wallington, CEO and co-founder of WildEarth, said: “We are delighted to partner with Sling TV, bringing incredible live wildlife experiences to viewers wherever they are, enabling them to experience live and interact in real time with our experienced team of naturalists, providing unique, immersive journeys in some of the world’s best safari locations.”