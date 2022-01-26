Aiming to provide a more robust streaming engine across all major OTT and mobile platforms broadcast and digital video media workflow firm Bitcentral has acquired direct-to-consumer video publishing solution provider Powr.tv.
Launched in 2016, the Powr.tv end-to-end platform is designed to allow media networks and content owners to rapidly deploy OTT and mobile applications, broaden their reach to new audiences, and increase their revenue. The platform has grown to over 10 million cumulative installs worldwide and boasts a portfolio of over 200 apps that enable customers to increase audience reach across major app stores, including Apple, Google, Roku, and Amazon. Powr.tv customers include BlazeTV, BroadwayOnDemand, Nosey and Studio71.
Going forward, Bitcentral’s streaming media group will integrate its FUEL platform with Powr.tv to provide a unified workflow that will simplify video management, streaming, and distribution. The combined solution features turn-key premium OTT application deployment, dynamic playlisting for VOD, live and linear content, and support for advertising (AVOD), subscription (SVOD), and transactional (TVOD) business models. Additional features include AI-based content and metadata ingestion, comprehensive distribution and syndication capabilities and dynamic rules-based automation.
“Media and Entertainment companies need a streaming platform that is flexible enough to support any business model, be easy to deploy, manage and maintain, and at the same time enable unique functionality for building and nurturing thriving content communities,” said Bitcentral CEO Steve Petilli commenting on the acquisition. “The combination of Powr.tv and FUEL will provide all of these, making this the platform that media and entertainment companies have been waiting for.”
Added Powr.tv presidentAkshay Arvapally: “Powr.tv and Bitcentral share a vision of providing streaming services with the tools they need to scale their business and build audiences using a data-driven approach. By becoming part of the Bitcentral family, we will be able to accelerate the delivery of this joint vision. The combination of Powr.tv and FUEL will offer a video platform so powerful yet easy to manage that media companies can concentrate on perfecting their content acquisition strategy and building their audiences.”
