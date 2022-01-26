With the aim of brining a customer-centric viewpoint to video quality automation, former HBO and Sony digital media supply chain expert Beatriz Pineda has joined SSIMWAVE as senior director, product strategy.





SSIMWAVE’s Video Automation Platform is designed to brings the power of the human eye to video delivery chains to help streaming services to assess video quality at scale, minimise quality drop-offs, and reduce distribution expenses and video assurance costs. Its SSIMPLUS suite of products – Live Monitor, VOD Monitor and Video Quality (VQ) Dial – are also designed to help the streaming industry address =problems such as banding, A/V sync issues, HDR content distribution, and low-quality sources.



Pineda (pictured left) will bring market insights honed during nearly two decades in the production, distribution and equipment sectors to her new role, which will involve ensuring the closest possible alignment between SSIMWAVE’s video quality automation products and the needs of content providers and OTT distributors, helping to accelerate the development and availability of tools that objectively define video quality.



Most recently senior director, non-linear distribution and new technologies for HBO Latin America, Pineda was responsible for managing the media distribution supply chain and VOD operations throughout the Central and Latin American markets. With HBO Latin America she focused on solutions that focused on operational excellence and quality of experience, often in regions with low bandwidth infrastructure.



“As a SSIMWAVE customer, it was clear to me that no one in the industry could match their replication of the science behind the eye and the mind of the viewer,” said Pineda commenting on the appointment. “Basing video picture quality simply on traditional metrics is ineffective. Instead, SSIMWAVE’s technology quantifies and qualifies how humans perceive video quality, which is ultimately needed to optimise the viewer experience.”



"Throughout her career, Beatriz Pineda has excelled at creating and managing systems for delivery of premium video experiences to some of television's most discriminating consumers," added SSIMWAVE chief executive officer and co-founder Abdul Rehman. "She understands how crucial video quality automation will be as the in dustry seeks to meet viewer quality demands in the most cost-effective manner."