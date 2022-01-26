In what it says is a first-ever move, independent streaming company Cinedigm has forged a partnership with augmented reality (AR) technology provider Nreal to bring three of its popular channels to Nreal's newly introduced AR TV app.
The move is designed to will allow fans of streaming services Bloody Disgusting TV, Realmadrid TV and CONtv to enjoy an immersive viewing experience, bringing them closer to their favourite content, via a virtual HD screen of up to 220 inches provided by the Nreal Light AR glasses.
Nreal has launched its products aiming to tap into a global AR market that according to research firm Research & Markets is expected to be worth $77 billion and grow at over 38% annually through 2025. Nreal launched its Nreal Light model in December 2021 in the US through a partnership with leading US telco Verizon. With the ability to tether to a user's Android-based smartphone, Nreal Light provides accessibility to an immersive AR experience, opening the gateway to the AR world.
The partnership with Cinedigm is said to demonstrate both companies' efforts to integrate streaming content into an AR experience for their users. Cinedigm's Matchpoint 2.0 technology stack has been designed to enable content partners to not only compete in today's high-growth streaming markets but also take advantage of the next phase of mega-growth in entertainment experiences driven by the world's leading platform companies.
"Cinedigm is committed to embracing the best and most innovative technologies that entertain our audiences in compelling ways," said Cinedigm chief technology and product officer Tony Huidor. "This partnership provides a direct path for us into the emerging metaverse through the ongoing evolution of AR and mixed reality technology. This close relationship with Nreal will allow us to stay at the cutting edge of where we anticipate entertainment technology to be in the very near future. We have every confidence that our viewers will embrace these new immersive experiences while Cinedigm continues to focus on expanding the video viewing experience via this rapidly evolving technology."
"Our partnership with Cinedigm in the US comes at an exciting time, as we're building out a holistic AR experience for consumer audiences. For the first time, fans can now engage with Cinedigm's streaming content through Nreal's AR glasses, on a 220" virtual HD screen," added Nreal co-founder Peng Jin,. "The addition of a native streaming TV app in AR is a big step toward realising the promise of augmented reality by enhancing our viewers' experience. We are very proud to partner with Cinedigm to create this innovative offering. Moving forward, we aim to continue expanding our partnerships as we enter an exhilarating new era of development."
