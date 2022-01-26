Following the service’s European debut in the UK and Ireland in November 2021, NBCUniversal’s Peacock service is continuing its rollout on the platforms of European pay-TV provider Sky with launches in Germany and Austria.
Beginning 25 January 25, Peacock will be included at no additional cost for Sky Q and Sky Ticket customers in Germany, plus Sky X customers in Austria. Peacock will be included for all Sky customers with Entertainment, Entertainment Plus or Ultimate TV packages and will be available via Sky Q, Sky X and Sky Ticket. In addition, all content can also be accessed on the go with Sky Go.
Users will have early access to a new Peacock destination, featuring a growing catalogue of original TV shows and films from across NBCUniversal. Popular titles available now and in the coming months will include Peacock Originals such as Saved by the Bell, Rutherford Falls and Girls5eva; in addition to upcoming series The Girl in the Woods, MacGruber, Bel-Air, Joe vs Carole and The Resort.
Current and Classic TV Shows include The Office, 30 Rock, Psych, Monk and Will & Grace; dramas such as Battlestar Galactica, Bates Motel, Heroes, Downton Abbey and House; Chicago brands Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med; and unscripted shows like Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Below Deck and Botched.
The service also offers films such as American Pie 2, Back to the Future Part III, Brüno, Bulletproof, Children of Men, Erin Brockovich, The Game, Gladiator, The Green Mile, The Holiday, Jason Bourne, Identity Thief, Lucy, MacGruber, Mamma Mia!, Meet Joe Black, Notting Hill, Pitch Perfect, The Purge, The Secret Life of Pets, Shaun of the Dead, Snow White and the Huntsman, Out of Sight, Tower Heist, Tremors and Van Helsing.
Commenting on the extended rollout, NBCUniversal Managing Director, Europe, Middle East & Africa Lee Raftery said: “Following promising debuts in the UK and Ireland at the end of last year, we are excited to extend the international footprint of Peacock with launches on Sky in Germany and Austria,” “Peacock provides Sky customers with an expanded catalogue of world-class content from NBCUniversal, including many of our most popular movies and shows, as well as exciting brand-new Peacock Originals.”
"By integrating Peacock on Sky Q and Sky Ticket, we will further enhance the strong entertainment offering for all our customers and give them access to the best content from our partner NBCUniversal," added Elke Walthelm, executive vice president content at Sky Deutschland. “With exclusive Peacock originals, reality and true crime and series from the library, we are very excited to offer Peacock to all our Sky Q and Sky Ticket customers.”
Peacock will continue to roll out across Sky platforms in Switzerland and Italy in the coming months, making it available to almost 20 million Sky customers in total.
