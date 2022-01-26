Following the appointment last week of Caroline Kusser as EVP world sales, media company Leonine Studios has now appointed Sarah Bremner, the former President of Array Filmworks, and Keri Putnam, the former CEO of Sundance Institute, to its advisory board.

As president of Array Filmworks, the independent distribution company launched by filmmaker Ava DuVernay, Bremner (pictured right) was responsible for overseeing a multi-format production slate encompassing features such as Ramin Bahrani's The White Tiger, television including The CW's upcoming series Naomi, and developing Array’s inaugural slates across animation.

Prior to that, Bremner managed the development and production of original films for Netflix, helping to spearhead the development and production of titles including Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and The Two Popes.

Putnam recently stepped down as CEO of Sundance Institute after 11 years. During her tenure, Sundance’s revenue increased by 300%, with the organisation expanding its investments in developing talent and projects across feature film, theatre, episodic content, short film and emerging media. She also oversaw the Sundance Film Festival.

She has also held senior executive roles at Miramax, where she served as president of production over a four-year period, and at HBO, where she was executive vice president of movies and miniseries. A passionate advocate for the advancement of women in the entertainment industry, Putnam co-founded ReFrame, a media organisation advocating for diversity in Hollywood.

Vania Schlogel, chair of the advisory board at Leonine Studios, and founder and managing partner at Atwater Capital, said: “We are delighted to appoint two more exceptional executives to Leonine’s advisory board. Both Sarah and Keri have built deserved reputations for supporting, developing, and producing outstanding content, and I have no doubt that their presence on the Leonine board will prove invaluable as the company continues to strengthen its position.

“I am a firm believer in the commercial and cultural power of a diverse boardroom that reflects our customers, employees and investors, and I am proud to chair a board which continues to place huge emphasis on diversity, inclusion and equity.”

Bremner commented: “I am thrilled to be joining the advisory board of Leonine – the company’s emphasis on producing, distributing and licensing groundbreaking premium content has fast made it one of Europe's most innovative content companies, and I'm looking forward to working closely with my fellow board members as Leonine continues its dynamic ascent.”

Putnam added: “I look forward to joining the terrific team at Leonine and contributing to the continued strategic evolution of an organisation with a proven track record of supporting dynamic creative talent across its varied production, distribution, and licensing businesses. Throughout my career I have advocated for greater diversity in the entertainment industry, so it’s also extremely encouraging to be joining a boardroom with such a robust female executive presence."