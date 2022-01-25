As part of a plan to distribute value-added live content to cinemas around the country as a whole, south of France-based VEO Cinémas has selected media and content management solutions provider Globecast, to provide a B2B over-the-top (OTT) service.
The cinema chain has for some years now been offering at Cinéma Jean Eustache in Pessac, near Bordeaux, live pre- and post-screening presentations, conferences, panels and Q&A audience participation sessions to accompany screenings of selected films. The service, called Unipop, allows participating cinemas that purchase a subscription from VEO Cinémas to receive a live broadcast of the event accompanying the screening of the film. Audience members in remotely connected cinema auditoriums can send questions via text message to the host of the event in Pessac or their guest. The result is said to be value-added cultural discussion to the cinemagoing experience.
The service has proven to be very popular with cinemagoers, so VEO Cinémas wanted to bring the same live content to any cinema wishing to take part around France.
Events produced in Pessac are recorded on multiple cameras and then broadcast live online via AVIWEST technology to the Globecast site in Paris. It is then distributed over the public internet to participating cinemas. To maintain a high-quality minimum standard at all times, Globecast uses adaptive media streaming. Participating cinemas must have a certain amount of bandwidth to subscribe to the service and to display content with the right quality on a large cinema screen (8 to 16 m). More than 30 events are offered over the course of the season. The cinemas are committed to broadcasting at least 12 per year which they are free to choose at their own discretion.
In the project, Globecast is working with EasyBroadcast, a France-based, patented hybrid streaming technology supplier which is providing the OTT video platform. This includes subscription management, an events catalogue, the ability to view analytics and an easy-to-use web portal. It also allows VEO Cinémas to update and display the content catalogue for the season.
“The Pessac Unipop events have been very popular, helping to grow the cinema’s audience. We knew that if we could expand this to other screens around the country, then their audiences could also benefit from them, providing a significant value-added service and additional revenue to the cinema owners,” said VEO Cinémas CEO Jean-Pierre Villa explaining the nature of the project. “The quality of the screenings appealed to cinema owners and audience members alike, contributing to the success of Unipop de Ville en Ville. This is in large part due to the hard work put in by Globecast.”
