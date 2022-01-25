Building on what it called robust growth in 2021, PCCW’s pan-regional OTT video streaming service Viu has unveiled a 2022 slate for Asia comprising programming in six languages with an expanded offer of more than Korean and Chinese originals set for production.
Headed by industry veteran Felix To, chief of Viu Original Studio, the company says that it is set to increase its focus on creating original content assets and developing IPs with regional and global appeal. The new productions to be released in 2022 will include returning seasons of popular shows like Close Friend in Thailand and Assalamualaikum My Future Husband in Indonesia, and new local originals including the Thai musical Wannabe and much-awaited Korean original Again My Life.
Viu subscribers will also see more original Chinese content lined up for the year, tapping on the creative experience of To, with his track record in creating and producing Hong Kong dramas and variety shows. The year will also continue to see popular local talents helming Viu Originals such as those from Thailand. The demand for Thai dramas can be seen in other highly anticipated and refreshing titles lined up for 2022 which will cover a range of genres such as romantic drama Finding the Rainbow (pictured), romantic comedy My Coach, thriller Remember 15 and action series Real Fake.
Viu Originals also include sci-fi comedy AI5YA, created by Malaysian comedian Afdlin Shauk, and starring Zizan Razak, who is one of Malaysia’s popular comedians, and Malaysian fantasy romantic comedy Seribu Nina, which will be particularly appealing to Millennial and Gen Z audience.
Commenting on the new slate, Viu chief of content acquisition and development Marianne Lee said: “In 2022, we continue to build a strong pipeline of Viu Originals with strong local content in Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Indonesia as well as pan-regional titles in Korean and Chinese that have established Viu’s reputation and presence in the market.”
Viu subscribers will also see more original Chinese content lined up for the year, tapping on the creative experience of To, with his track record in creating and producing Hong Kong dramas and variety shows. The year will also continue to see popular local talents helming Viu Originals such as those from Thailand. The demand for Thai dramas can be seen in other highly anticipated and refreshing titles lined up for 2022 which will cover a range of genres such as romantic drama Finding the Rainbow (pictured), romantic comedy My Coach, thriller Remember 15 and action series Real Fake.
Viu Originals also include sci-fi comedy AI5YA, created by Malaysian comedian Afdlin Shauk, and starring Zizan Razak, who is one of Malaysia’s popular comedians, and Malaysian fantasy romantic comedy Seribu Nina, which will be particularly appealing to Millennial and Gen Z audience.
Commenting on the new slate, Viu chief of content acquisition and development Marianne Lee said: “In 2022, we continue to build a strong pipeline of Viu Originals with strong local content in Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Indonesia as well as pan-regional titles in Korean and Chinese that have established Viu’s reputation and presence in the market.”