Entrepreneur Craig Heyworth and award-winning actor, writer and director Craig Roberts (Eternal Beauty, The Phantom of the Open) have partnered to create FILMD - an independent film and TV production platform for cast, crew and creative professionals to connect industry talent.

FILMD is a cloud-based collaboration platform that connects talent, tools and support to help cast, crew and creative professionals in the entertainment industry develop their own projects and discover opportunities to work together. The app has been in development for 18 months and is now launching to the public.

It sets out to remove barriers in the entertainment industry and create an online community where people can find both new talent and secure work. FILMD gives its users the ability to start projects, produce roles for them and seek out collaborators to join them. With a mapping system, users can search for other FILMD members by location, profession, name, skillset and equipment. Features and tools have been built within the app to help filmmakers, such as a casting/crew board, direct messaging and a community feed, and screening rooms to receive feedback on your work and provide the same for others in the community.

Heyworth, CEO & co-founder, said: “FILMD comes at a time where the need to connect cast, crew and creative professionals together has never been so great. We’re really excited to be launching an app that offers an incredibly simple solution to an industry wide challenge.”

Added co-founder Roberts: “Having professionally acted for many years, I’ve seen first-hand how difficult it can be to get a break in this industry. Even at a high-level, sourcing talent for projects is still a huge challenge for the entertainment industry. FILMD sets about to offer a new way of connecting industry professionals together, a new platform that we feel confident has the potential to revolutionise the film and TV industry.”

Membership currently starts at £9.95 with a three-month free trial.