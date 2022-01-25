Digital content agency and media network Little Dot Studios, part of All3Media, has appointed Sarah McKelvey (top) and Emma Gronow as head of agency sales UK and head of agency sales ANZ respectively, following a period of accelerated growth.

Reporting to chief sales officer & MD, international, Wayne Davison, McKelvey and Gronow (pictured) will be responsible for continuing to grow and deepen Little Dot Studios’ media agency footprint and driving the direct digital advertising sales business across its network of premium broadcast, kids, talent-led and sport social channels (including YouTube and Snapchat) as well as its owned and operated connected TV services (including on platforms such as Samsung TV Plus and the company owned app, Veely).

Davison said: “It's an absolute joy to be able to promote such talented people into these roles. Little Dot Studios’ ad sales teams are a partner to nearly 50 advertising clients and multiple agency groups and independents across the globe and I have absolute confidence that both Sarah and Emma will continue to deliver amazing additional revenues for our content partners as they take our UK & Europe and ANZ ad sales into this next chapter.”

McKelvey commented: “I am delighted to start my new role as head of agency sales, UK. It's been such a privilege to be a part of building Little Dot Studios’ relationships with our amazing agency and brand partners, surrounded by fantastic talent across the business. I am excited to continue this journey as the team and I focus on growing our current partnerships, and developing new ones, throughout 2022.”

Added Gronow: “As the first employee in Australia, having only set the team up in April last year, I’m thrilled to take on this newly created role as we continue to deliver exceptionally high performing digital campaigns and providing a network of premium, brand-safe and appropriate inventory to our brilliant advertising partners and agencies. We are entering 2022 more confident and prepared than ever and are very proud of the tremendous exposure to the largest media buying agencies we have achieved so far.”

McKelvey joined Little Dot Studios in the UK from Beano Studios in early 2020. Prior to this she was at Primesight which followed on from a four-year stint at ITV. Gronow started at Little Dot Studios in Australia in mid-2021 after a decade working both agency and publisher side in multiple territories, most recently at IDG (International Data Group). Prior to this she held various positions at Playground XYZ, Yahoo!, Social Soup, Zenith and The M Group.