Sports-first live streaming platform fuboTV has secured exclusive US rights through a six-year sublicence with FOX Sports to stream select UEFA football matches, kicking off with the UEFA Nations League in June 2022.

Through the deal, fuboTV will be the exclusive home to a package of selected UEFA national team football matches through to 2028. fuboTV will have exclusive rights to stream select matches featuring the top European national teams, including Italy, France, England, Germany, Spain, Portugal and the Netherlands.

The company’s coverage includes select matches within the following events in all languages (except Spanish and Portuguese): UEFA Nations League, European Qualifiers to UEFA Euro 2024 and 2028, European Qualifiers to FIFA World Cup 2026, friendly matches played by European nations controlled by UEFA, UEFA Euro2024 (five matches), UEFA Euro2028 (five matches).

David Gandler, co-founder and CEO, fuboTV, said: “Soccer has always been integral to fuboTV’s DNA. Today’s announcement of our deal with FOX Sports to distribute UEFA national team football marks an important milestone for the company as we work to differentiate our sports-first content portfolio and reinvent interactive sports and entertainment television. We are excited to partner with FOX Sports to bring some of the world’s most important and thrilling soccer events to consumers over the years to come.”

Added FOX Sports CEO and executive producer, Eric Shanks: “We’re excited to partner with fuboTV on UEFA’s most-coveted events. fuboTV and FOX Sports both share a strong passion for soccer, and what better way to celebrate this beautiful game than with some of the world’s greatest tournaments.”

fuboTV’s exclusive UEFA coverage will stream on Fubo Sports Network, which is available as part of fuboTV’s base plan of 100+ sports, news and entertainment channels. Select UEFA matches and all re-airs will stream on Fubo Sports Network and its distribution partners including Hisense Smart TVs, LG Channels, Sports on Tubi, Plex, Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Vizio Channels and XUMO.