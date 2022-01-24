Aiming to capitalise on what it claims is the company’s unique expertise and expanding Spanish language production slate, independent content studio and distributor Propagate Content has announced the launch of Propagate Fuego.
Propagate Fuego will produce and develop original scripted and unscripted content and formats for the Spanish-language markets around the world with a specific focus on the Americas.
The label will be run by Propagate chairman and co-CEO Ben Silverman and president, global productions Isabel San Vargas (pictured) who was recently promoted to equity partner. Catalina Ramirez, vice president of Propagate International, Rodney Ferrell, executive vice president of scripted content, and Cyrus Farrokh, president of Propagate International, will also be involved in the new line of business.
Silverman boasts long experience of Latin and Hispanic content programming. He was the executive producer and force behind the English language adaption of Yo soy Betty, la fea (Ugly Betty on ABC) and Juana la Virgen (Jane the Virgin on The CW). Additionally, he served as executive producer on the feature film, Manos de Piedra (Hands of Stone) about Panamanian boxer Roberto Duran starring Edgar Ramirez, Robert DeNiro,and Usher as well as Las Pildoras de mi Novio (My Boyfriend’s Meds).Propagate has a number of original Spanish-language series including Rebelde which premiered on January 5, 2022 on Netflix, the recently announced La Firma, a music competition series for Netflix created with Latin Grammy Award-winner Lex Borrero, and Pinches Momias with Univision Now. Unscripted series include Haunted Latin America for Netflix.
“As a Mexican-American partner in Propagate, I’m so pleased we are creating a division dedicated to Spanish-language content,” said San Vargas. “The Spanish-language market is vibrant and diverse and appeals to global audiences. We are so excited to launch Propagate Fuego to bring more A+ original content to audiences around the world.”
