Bringing streaming to Spanish speakers in the US, as well as 17 countries in Latin America with no payments or registrations required, independent, free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) platform DistroTV has debuted DistroTV Español.
The company says that the launch signals the start of what will be a strong 2022 with more milestones on the horizon, including the FAST platform’s very first original movie premiere. DistroTV Español brings both Spanish- and English-speaking channels to new countries, such as Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Mexico, Bolivia and Ecuador, and expands upon the streaming platform’s current Spanish offerings in the US, Canada, and Europe.
The new free-to-stream channel bundle features over Spanish-speaking channels and will be available to Spanish speakers in the US as well as Spanish speakers in Latin America. This comes on the heels of the streaming platform’s push to expand its global audience footprint into both territories.
DistroTV Español currently includes channels grouped into three main areas: films; entertainment and lifestyle; news and opinion. Leading the film segment will be Cine Real and Cine Sureño which will respectively focus on independently produced movies and series from Spain and Latin America, presented in their original Spanish-language format and also contemporary films and series from around the world, dubbed or produced in Spanish. Top Cine will offer a premium selection of scripted series and miniseries from around the globe.
Entertainment & Lifestyle is headed by Chiquilines which will feature educational programming from around the world as well as interactive entertainment while WappTV will set out to create cultural change via gender perspective, participation and collaboration, moving to a more open, friendly community. Canela TV will offer over 8000 hours of premium Spanish and English content.
“Our mission is to provide free-to-stream content to our growing and increasingly diverse global audience,” explained Navdeep Saini, co-founder and CEO of DistroScale, parent company of DistroTV, commenting on the launch. “Given the fact that roughly more than 53 million people speak Spanish in the U.S., we could not be more excited to extend our free-to-stream content to this important, often under-served audience, as well as in Latin America. 2022 is all about breaking ground, and with that, breaking down content barriers so that the most viewers globally can consume content that is thought-provoking, stimulating, inclusive, and enjoyable.”
