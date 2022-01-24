Setting a new record on Disney+ Hotstar, Akhanda the blockbuster movie received the highest ever viewership and watchtime on the streaming platform for a Telugu movie.

Akhanda stars Nandamuri Balakrishna as Aghora, who has blessings of Lord Shiva and becomes the saviour of the village trapped under the mining goons. The film also features Jagapathi Babu, Srikanth, Pragya Jaiswal, Shamna Kasim, Viji Chandrasekha and Subbaraju in lead roles. The music provided by SS Taman received accolades for the background score and the songs.

Gaurav Banerjee, head of content Disney+ Hotstar and HSM Entertainment network, Disney Star India, said: “We are overwhelmed by the response for Akhanda, which after a strong theatrical performance has proven to be a record breaker on Disney+ Hotstar too. Audiences have tuned in to watch the movie on launch day in record numbers and viewers' anticipation and response to the Streaming premiere is unprecedented.”

Balarkrishna said: “I am thankful to my audience who always stood by me; each time I have tried something new. I have the blessings of Lord Shiva and after such an overwhelming response in the box office… we also had a record-breaking opening on Disney+ Hotstar. I am enjoying this period and happy that many more movie lovers got to watch the movie from anywhere through this.”

Boyapati Srinu, director Akhanda added: “This is my hat trick blockbuster with NataSimham Balakrishna #BB3 and I am thankful to all my viewers for their appreciation. After 50 days celebration, getting the biggest opening in Disney+ Hotstar is so impressive. Many who couldn't watch in the theatre due to Covid can now watch on Disney+ Hotstar.”