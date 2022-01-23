In a deal that covers affiliated television stations in 39 markets owned by itself and and its operating partners, Nexstar Media Group has reached what it says is a “comprehensive” multi-year agreement with ViacomCBS to renew the existing CBS Television Network affiliations across the US.
The 39 markets have a combined reach 14% of the total US audience, serving 17.4 million television households. Following three affiliation agreements that were renewed early in 2021, this agreement completes all of ViacomCBS and Nexstar's affiliation renewals.
Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed but it will mean Nexstar's CBS affiliates will continue to be locally available to subscribers on the Paramount+ direct-to-consumer service and widely distributed across vMVPD platforms. Key programming on offer includes including the CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell and 60 Minutes, primetime hits such as Young Sheldon, FBI and NCIS, and highly-rated live sports including NFL Football and the NCAA College Basketball Tournament.
Commenting on the agreement, Nexstar president and chief operating officer Tom Carter, said: "We are extremely pleased to once again extend our partnership with ViacomCBS and the CBS Television Network on a long-term basis. These new agreements recognise the value of the network's news, sports, and entertainment programming, and reflect the importance of our stations to CBS and to the viewers of the local communities we serve. CBS Television's strong programming line-up [is an] excellent complement to the high-quality local news and exclusive content produced by our stations. Together, Nexstar and CBS deliver a great value proposition for our viewers and an excellent advertising platform for our local and national clients."
"We are pleased to have reached an agreement with Nexstar that includes several early renewals of our CBS network affiliations," added Ray Hopkins, president, US networks distribution, ViacomCBS. "This deal demonstrates the power of our collective partnership and our commitment to maintaining strong relationships in order to best serve audiences across the country with leading content."
