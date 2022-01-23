In what it says is a continuation of its strategy to satisfy demand for high-quality Ultra HD content, Insight TV has launched for its target demographic a UHD channel on Polsat Box and Netia in Poland.
The millennial-focused programmer says its distribution of its Polish language UHD HDR channel combined with these launches will now make this service available to the majority of 4K subscribers in the East European country which is one of the continent’s key pay-TV arenas. Insight TV has now joined other UHD channels available to subscribers of both operators through the newly offered Polsat box 4K, Polsat box 4K lite and Netia EVOBOX 4K set-top boxes.
Insight TV has also been working closely in Poland with 2ENDS TELECOM, a developing IT/Telco solution provider to bring its millennial and youth focused lifestyle, entertainment, and adventure programming to viewers throughout Poland. 2ENDS TELECOM specialises in designing, integrating and maintaining end-to-end solutions for telecoms operators, including providing TV broadcast channels and TV content to cable network (DVBC, DVBT, IPTV) and satellite platforms. 2ENDS titles include Epic Exploring, Ultimate Goal and I Am Invincible.
The new launches bring the number of mobile and digital platforms carrying Insight TV UHD around the world to 110, with more on their way said the company.
“We are overwhelmed by the positive response to our UHD channel in the Polish market and with the local knowledge of 2Ends Telecom, we have been able to consistently deliver for our partners," said Insight TV head of distribution Adina Gorita.
