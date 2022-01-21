Kusser was until recently executive vice president co-production & distribution at Fremantle Media International. In her new roles, she is responsible for all TV co-production activities on an international and European level within Mediawan & Leonine Studios and will manage and co-ordinate fiction co-productions across the more than 60 production companies belonging to Mediawan & Leonine Studios. She will also be instrumental in driving the development of Leonine Studios’ global distribution. Kusser will be based in the newly opened US-office in Los Angeles.

Eden Rock Media’s Thomas Augsberger who has been Leonine Studios’s overall US consultant will continue to advise Leonine Studios in the international feature film business.

Co-CEOs of Mediawan & Leonine Studios, Pierre-Antoine Capton and Fred Kogel, commented: “We are very pleased that Caroline has joined our team. She is an expert with an excellent network and the ideal person for our planned internationalisation and growth strategy in the TV co-production segment.”

Kogel added: “Together with her, we will continue to develop our Leonine Studios brand into a synonym for premium content in international distribution. Our high-end fiction productions for TV are in the very best hands with her.”

Kusser commented: "I’m excited to join the content powerhouse that is Mediawan & Leonine Studios, created by two of the leading European media companies and I’m looking forward to working in collaboration with the European teams to ensure we fully maximise the potential of content, alongside expanding the activity and presence of the company as a whole across this diverse and vibrant market. At the same time, I am really excited to expand Leonine Studios premium brand into the world sales business."