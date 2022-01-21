Ateliere Creative Technologies announced that its Ateliere Connect cloud-native content supply chain platform is now available on AWS Marketplace.

This availability means media and entertainment companies of all sizes can easily purchase Ateliere Connect, removing the barriers of complicated sourcing projects and legal hassles.

The streamlined AWS Marketplace purchasing process allows customers to use their existing AWS relationships to eliminate lengthy procurement cycles, leverage existing incentives, and take advantage of their AWS Enterprise Discount Program (EDP) commitments. Customers will be billed through their AWS account and receive one consolidated invoice.

Dan Goman, founder and CEO at Ateliere Creative Technologies, said: “Purchasing Ateliere Connect through AWS Marketplace helps customers meet their AWS spending commitments. AWS Marketplace makes it simple for our customers to take advantage of their AWS pricing, purchasing obligations, and volume discount tiers. We are making it easy and cost-effective for customers to rapidly migrate their content libraries and supply chain workflows to the cloud.”

Ateliere Connect is a cloud-native digital supply chain platform that handles workflow orchestration for media ingest, management, packaging and delivery. Ateliere’s scalable Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) eliminates fragmented workflows and replaces multiple vendors and expensive on-premises infrastructure with a cloud-native solution that rapidly scales to accelerate and automate workflows.

Ateliere employs an Interoperable Master Format (IMF)-based componentised approach that eliminates duplicate media and maximises versioning capabilities. The platform is said to deliver significant benefits, including 35 times faster transcoding and reducing storage footprint by more than 75%, equating to millions of dollars saved for content libraries that often measure tens of petabytes.

Earlier in January, Ateliere announced that it was teaming with Synamedia with the latter integrating cloud-native media supply chain technology into its VIVID workflow-as-a-service portfolio (WaaS) for enhanced delivery of low latency OTT (over-the-top) solutions.