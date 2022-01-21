Now TV, the media entertainment arm of HKT, and Snapask, a one-stop online learning platform, have launched the Snapask On-Demand tutoring service exclusively for Now TV customers.

With the help of electronic notes and a Q&A app provided by Snapask, the service allows junior secondary students to learn Chinese, English and mathematics on TV. Snapask On-Demand tutoring service is led by professional tutors from Snapask, who possess five to 10 years of teaching experience.

Parents can select videos suitable for their children’s level as well as courses on particular subjects. Students can re-watch the content Any time they want to suit their own study schedule. Even if they encounter problems late at night, they can still connect with Snapask tutors for help via the mobile app.

Derek Choi, head of pay TV, HKT, said: “Being the largest pay-TV service provider in Hong Kong, Now TV is dedicated to providing educational entertainment for children of different ages. Back in 2019, we launched STEM Learning Pack to provide primary school students with insight into the world of STEM. Today, we collaborate with Snapask to bring this innovative on-demand service at a very competitive price to children and their parents, presenting them with an alternative way to study at home via the Now TV platform.”

Added Timothy Yu, founder and CEO of Snapask: “Snapask is dedicated to creating high quality online learning content, including regular classes and intensive courses, which covers various core subjects and elective subjects in both junior-form and senior-form curricula. In collaboration with Now TV and leveraging its high coverage of the home entertainment market, Snapask is ready to seize more than half of the market share of junior-form online learning segment. We will continue working with high-calibre tutors to create new learning content for all subjects.”

Now TV customers can subscribe to any one of the three courses available for $88 a month, or to all three for $188.

In addition to watching the subscribed content on TV, Now TV customers can also access the content via the Now Player app or Now TV website on smartphones and tablets with a Now ID.