Technology and service provider for media-rich organisations Dalet has announced what it calls “significant” updates to its flagship to Dalet AmberFin platform.
Reaching what Dalet says is an important roadmap milestone, the Dalet AmberFin release features seamless integration with cloud-native Dalet Flex media logistics and Dalet Pyramid unified news operations platforms.
New transcoding capabilities are said to be able to elevate the user experience along with successful completion of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Foundational Technical Review. The AWS Foundational Technical Review provides a baseline for cloud requirements and covers development, best practices and operational considerations ensuring customers have the agility and firepower they need to manage through bursts in workload with ease, yet optimise cloud costs.
The latter is said to recognise the shift in customer agility and mobility needs, solidifying Dalet AmberFin’s “cloud excellence”, keeping it at the forefront of conversion innovation and the leading scalable media processing technology for preserving artistic intent.
Dalet AmberFin’s ingest management and conversion has been combined with elastic cloud resources to allow enterprise users to cost-effectively facilitate large-scale projects. The newly updated Dalet AmberFin Kiosk, which supports macOS and offers expanded support for formats including ProRes RAW and NEF, is said to help users fly through offloading and backing up mass amounts of content. Utilising cloud storage, it concurrently verifies content integrity and enriches metadata so that content is organised and ready to drive further operational workflows easily. This new capability is said to be particularly useful for teams out on location for long production shoots.
Processing pipeline improvements use Netflix Photon validation tools to enable key IMF workflows in the cloud. Other production efficiency enhancements include support for UHD input and output with a standard transcode node and support for writing ABR packages DASH & HLS while content is being ingested.
Dalet’s accelerated development plans progress its suite of cloud-native solutions in 2022. Dalet Flex will be made available as a multi-tenanted SaaS offering, providing customers with scalability and elasticity when needed while offloading the costs of infrastructure investment and time spent on maintenance to Dalet.
“Dalet AmberFin sits at the heart of the rapidly evolving streaming workflow. Because it is a cornerstone technology for our customers, we are focused on its continuous improvement and integration in the wider ecosystem,” said Patrick Devlin, Product Manager for Dalet AmberFin commenting on the enhancements.
“This release threads the recognised Dalet AmberFin conversion quality and media processing technology across our flagship SaaS solutions, Dalet Flex and Dalet Pyramid. As a critical pillar of these solutions, Dalet AmberFin bridges the gap for Dalet customers who need a fully cloud-native media ecosystem with proven end-to-end production and distribution workflows that can support any existing or emerging market vertical. It is no longer sufficient to simply take an on-premises system and run it on EC2 instances in the cloud, customers want cloud-native applications that can take full advantage of containerised services, scale up and scale down and the security best practices in the cloud.”
