As part of its plans to support British talent within the wider creative industries, BBC Studios has announced a partnership deal with Brock Media, a new UK-based production company founded by award-winning producer Sarah Brocklehurst.
The partnership deal will encompass development, production and distribution, and includes an option for BBC Studios to take an equity stake. Brock Media will develop and produce television and films for global audiences, working with leading talent from the UK, as well as world-renowned international filmmakers and artists.
Boasting over a decade of experience across film, television and theatre, Brocklehurst (pictured) is the BAFTA-nominated and BIFA-winning producer of Animals and Black Pond. Nominated for a BAFTA for Outstanding Début by a British Producer, Black Pond won the London Comedy Film Festival Discovery Award and the Evening Standard award for Best Newcomers. Animals premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival and received 2 BIFA nominations: Holliday Grainger for Best Actress, and Emma Jane Unsworth for Début Screenwriter, with Emma Jane Unsworth winning the award.
Commenting on the partnership, Brocklehurst said: “I couldn’t be happier partnering with BBC Studios to launch Brock Media, an ambitious new production company that brings together exceptional talent across all forms of media to produce television and films for a global audience. We are passionate about storytelling and championing creative excellence. Our story starts here.”
BBC Studios chief creative officer Mark Linsey added: “Sarah is a bold and fearless creative with a strong track record of creating distinctive stories with honesty, humour and heart. She is part of an up-and-coming generation of new talent which we are delighted to support, and we’re hugely excited about what this partnership could achieve.”
BBC Studios has a growing portfolio of equity investments in 12 UK independent production company labels across scripted and unscripted genres, including full ownership of Clerkenwell Films, House Productions and Lookout Point and a majority stake in Sid Gentle Films and Baby Cow Productions.
