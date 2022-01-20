Enhancing its services for service for content providers, operators and advertisers, Comcast Technology Solutions has launched VideoAI, a SaaS tool to create actionable metadata around content assets, generate and manage new content, improve advertising efficiency and streamline operations.
Designed to understand and analyse live video, VOD, audio and closed captions, VideoAI is based on commercial-scale implementations created and deployed by Comcast, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Comcast Technology Solutions is providing this capability to the broader media and entertainment industry as a fully managed, 24x7 service. Customers can use VideoAI to identify and tag key onscreen moments (hard cuts, black frames, transitions, etc.); audio events (silence, specific sounds, etc.) and support enhanced understanding of video content.
As part of the CTSuite, VideoAI will offer a set of proven and off-the-shelf capabilities to customers, including: segmentation; contextual advertising; from live to VOD capability.
The underlying technology for VideoAI has been applied across video assets to create such features as metadata segmentation for dynamic ad insertion (DAI); segmentation detection, such as detecting intros, credit rolls, auto-chaptering; and creating automated on-screen highlight reels during live sporting events. With VideoAI, content owners, operators, and advertisers can now work with Comcast Technology Solutions to develop their own business use cases and deploy them using a secure, flexible, and ready-to-use service.
“VideoAI was designed to help our customers remove the complexity of leveraging these technologies effectively across their video content and advertising businesses,” commented Comcast Technology Solutions vice president and general manager of the content and streaming providers suite Bart Spriester. “We are relentlessly focused on helping our customers understand and deliver their content in new ways, improve workflow efficiency, and drive automation. VideoAI is a technological advancement on all those fronts….our solutions have been proven and deployed at scale from some of the largest operators and content creators in the world.”
Added Sky chief product officer Fraser Stirling: “VideoAI from Comcast Technology Solutions is a potential game changer. With VideoAI as a managed service, companies can quickly launch a range of AI-powered video services at scale, and benefit from the
