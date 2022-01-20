As the company continues to focus on the origination, development and production of high-end, high-concept drama, documentaries and podcasts, experienced film and TV executive producer Sara Norberg is to join Take Two Studios as a partner and COO.
Launched in October 2021 by three of Finland’s most experienced media executives – Eero Hietala, Lasse Koskinen and Ilkka Hynninen - the firm is currently in development on a range of projects with international appeal, with the first productions previously announced and has also optioned two BBC Studios scripted dramas, Luther and Doctor Foster for its local market. Take Two Studio’s pipeline also includes crime series 506 Grams of Ural Snow.
In her new role, Norberg (pictured) will have responsibility for the delivery of all of Take Two Studios’ productions. She is an experienced leader with over 20 years in the entertainment industry and left her post as CEO and executive producer of Cinematic, a Finnish film, TV and digital indie to join Take Two Studios.
Norberg started her management career in the film industry as a line producer/production manager at Making Movies before moving to Sandrew Metronome where she served as production manager in theatrical distribution. At Cinematic, Norberg was in charge of €9 million action thriller production Omerta 6/12 directed by Aku Louhimies. Omerta 6/12 is the biggest Finnish production ever in terms of scope and budget and included a feature film released in November 2021 and a four-episode series that will premiere on CMore later in 2022. During her three years as CEO of Cinematic, the company also released period drama film Helene and produced a remake of the animation film Comet in Moominland.
Commenting on her new role she said: “After my many years in various leader positions in the entertainment industry I feel I am finding a real home at Take Two Studios. It’s an incredibly exciting time to partner with entrepreneurs with such experience in media and especially in television. Together we have decided to become a strong international specialist in drama and documentary production whilst not ruling out features. We have a perfect team of partners with diverse experience in business, programming, production and developing ideas to audiences. With the knowledge of both the Finnish industry and the international content business our slate consists of versatile projects for both local and international audiences.”
