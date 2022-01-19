As part of a premium content deal supplying the rapidly expanding direct-to-consumer service, ITV Studios has sold some of its best-known titles, such as The Bay and Bump, to WarnerMedia Latin America for HBO Max as part of a first of its kind deal in the region.
The carriage agreement will see premium scripted titles like Romulus (S1-2), the epic story of the creation of Rome by Gomorrah producers Cattleya, as well as comedy drama Brassic (S1-3) and crime hit The Bay (S1-3) premiering for the first time in Latin America.
The package also includes Bump, the original comedy-drama series created and co-written by Kelsey Munro, which follows Nathalie Morris as Oly, an ambitious and high-achieving teenage girl who has a surprise baby. Bump was also recently acquired by the BBC for BBC1 and iPlayer as well as The CW in the USA, Sky in New Zealand and CBC in Canada. As well as premium drama and comedy, the deal is also made up of factual title April Jones: The Interrogation Tapes.
Commenting on the deal, Christina Covarrubias, director of Latin American sales, global distribution at ITV Studios, said: “Latin America is a burgeoning and diverse market and I'm excited that HBO Max has launched in the region and picking up this great slate of dramas and comedy from Italy, Australia and the UK demonstrates quality programming can travel anywhere. I’m really excited about this great selection of titles to premiere across the region.”
