Leading global sports streaming service DAZN is making further investment in its global original production strategy with the launch of specialist content development arm, DAZN Studios.
Projected to launch as the streaming service unveils its global original content slate for 2022, DAZN Studios will aim to enhance the company’s ability to create development deals, sell and license its original sport documentaries, series, and films, and explore new production opportunities.
In terms of content, the studio will kick off featuring a line-up of global sporting icons including Ronaldo Nazario De Lima and Diego Maradona. As the FIFA World Cup in Qatar 2022 approaches, DAZN’s slate will bring together a collection of stories from past tournaments as part of its ‘World Cup Stories’ series.
DAZN is also currently working with some of the biggest names in sport and film via its DAZN Originals brand of productions including La Guerra Civil directed by Eva Longoria Bastón, which will premiere at Sundance Film Festival 2022. Additionally, DAZN Studios will seek to work with the next generation of content creators to develop exciting new programming that reflects the future of storytelling in sport.
Commenting on the launch DAZN chief operating officer, Ed McCarthy, said: “Sport has the power to inspire and connect people around the world, and evocative storytelling can bring us closer to its beating heart. DAZN Studios is going to enable us to broaden our original programming offering with productions that not only drive deeper engagement with fans but create opportunities via licensing, distribution, advertising and commissions. We know that the way we tell stories never stops evolving. We already work with some of the biggest names and organisations in sport and film today, but as DAZN continues to grow, we also want to enable the next generation of filmmakers and invest in the future talent of sports storytelling.”
