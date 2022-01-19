Korean entertainment giant CJ ENM has released a public filing confirming it has finished the process of acquiring a 80% stake in the scripted business of Endeavor Content.
The US-based global premium content studio launched in 2017 as a platform and production, advisory, sales, and distribution studio. Its mission later expanded to become a more inclusive studio that champions and supports content and creators who engage diverse audiences. Since its inception, Endeavor Content has owned, financed, and/or sold more than 125 films and television series that have garnered more than 69 Emmy wins and nominations and 59 Academy Award wins and nominations. Major hits include In the Heights and Just Mercy for Warner Brothers, Book Club for Paramount Pictures, Blue Miracle for Netflix, and Joe Bell with Roadside Attractions. The studio has also made its mark internationally, handling global distribution for hit series including Killing Eve, The Night Manager, Normal People and Nine Perfect Strangers.
The acquisition, first announced in November 2021, includes management rights and is worth approximately $785 million. It gives CJ ENM access to Endeavor Content's portfolio covering a roster of talent/creator and a robust global distribution network, thus strengthening its global content production and multi-studio structure. Endeavor Content is continuing to expand its library, looking to produce more than 40 movies and series by 2023.
Endeavor has retained 20% of the scripted portion of the business, retained the non-scripted portion of the business, as well as certain documentary and film sales and financing consulting services. Endeavor Content’s Graham Taylor and Chris Rice will continue as co-CEOs.
“Endeavor Content will be the key driving force for CJ ENM's global growth,” remarked Kang Ho-Sung, CEO, CJ ENM. “CJ ENM plans to produce and distribute its own content for viewers all around the world with Endeavor Content, now part of the multi-studio, as the global basecamp."
The acquisition, first announced in November 2021, includes management rights and is worth approximately $785 million. It gives CJ ENM access to Endeavor Content's portfolio covering a roster of talent/creator and a robust global distribution network, thus strengthening its global content production and multi-studio structure. Endeavor Content is continuing to expand its library, looking to produce more than 40 movies and series by 2023.
Endeavor has retained 20% of the scripted portion of the business, retained the non-scripted portion of the business, as well as certain documentary and film sales and financing consulting services. Endeavor Content’s Graham Taylor and Chris Rice will continue as co-CEOs.
“Endeavor Content will be the key driving force for CJ ENM's global growth,” remarked Kang Ho-Sung, CEO, CJ ENM. “CJ ENM plans to produce and distribute its own content for viewers all around the world with Endeavor Content, now part of the multi-studio, as the global basecamp."