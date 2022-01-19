In a move that it says means that complex streaming just got simpler, Broadpeak is claiming to have dramatically improved video streaming with the launch of the broadpeak.io software as a service (SaaS) solution.





is backed by 24/7 customer support, resulting said the company in a “seamless” service that is approachable for companies of all sizes. The new API-based platform is designed to offer content providers, pay-TV operators, and OTT service providers an easy, fast, and reliable way to deliver advanced streaming quality to their subscribers.broadpeak.io builds upon the developer’s foundation of content delivery network (CDN) and video delivery solutions by offering an alternative to bulk streaming methods in the form of an API platform that will evolve to host several applications related to advanced video streaming. The first application available on broadpeak.io will support contextualised streaming needs, with a blackout service."broadpeak.io takes the trusted framework that Broadpeak is already known for and makes it available as a service in the cloud, resulting in unparalleled simplicity and scalability for our customers," explained Mathias Guille, vice president of cloud platform at Broadpeak. "It's built to grow as our customers grow and will develop increased functionalities in the months and years to come, keeping pace with the ever-evolving nature of video delivery systems." broadpeak.io is backed by 24/7 customer support, resulting said the company in a “seamless” service that is approachable for companies of all sizes.