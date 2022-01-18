After making a series of strategic acquisitions, independent content streaming company Cinedigm is boosting its presence by launching the El Rey Network on Comcast-owned over-the-top online TV service Xumo.
Co-founded by Robert Rodriguez (From Dusk Till Dawn, Sin City, Spy Kids), John Fogelman and Cristina Patwa, the Latinx-inclusive, English-language channel aims to adhere to Rodriguez's vision to create a destination that more fully represents the changing face of America and the most culturally diverse generation in history.
Featured El Rey Network content includes Rodriguez's conversations with creatives like John Carpenter and Quentin Tarantino in The Director's Chair; Rebel Without A Crew: The Series" in which filmmakers set out to make their first feature under Rodriguez's guidance; Lucha Underground" which introduces US audiences to the the lucha libre combat tradition; Japanese Filmmaker Takashi Miike's Yakuza's Dead or Alive and Dead or Alive 2; Blaxploitation Film The Final Comedown; Wes Craven's horror franchise The Hills Have Eyes and The Hills Have Eyes 2.
Xumo provides free entertainment across 12 genres such as live news and events, sports, comedy, kids and family and music. It is available as both a FAST (free ad-supporting streaming TV) and VOD channel. El Rey Network will a catalog of over 200 channels, reaching millions of viewers across smart TVs, web, mobile and set-top devices.
“Robert Rodriquez, whose name is synonymous with creativity and innovation, has inspired a whole generation of filmmakers," said Jennifer Soltesz, vice president, business development and strategy at Cinedigm commenting on the deal. "More than ever, representation matters, and, with this channel, Rodriguez has given a platform for Latinos to tell their stories and define themselves. Xumo allows the El Rey Network to reach a massive new audience and, through this curated vision, will allow the channel to generate substantial advertising revenue among a key demographic in the growing AVOD and FAST space."
