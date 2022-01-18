Joining what the global content producer and distributor says is a burgeoning boutique slate of international dramas, Keshet International (KI) has picked up A Private View’s Flemish drama Storm Lara.
Officially the first scripted project to be commissioned by Belgian streamer Streamz, Storm Lara takes place in real-time during a two-hour radio call-in show. When late-night radio DJ Lara receives a call from suicidal Suzy, she feels in control. But as events unfold, a game of cat and mouse reveals that Suzy’s been holding all the cards all along. Confronted, Lara realises that it’s time to stop living a lie.
Produced by A Private View, Storm Lara stars Ella Leyers as DJ Lara, Wouter Hendrickx and Anemone Valcke. Created and written by Daan Gielis, the drama was filmed during lockdown by director Kadir FeratiBalci. Storm Lara premiered across Belgium on Streamz from 23 August 2021 and quickly became the most-watched show on the streaming platform, indexing strongly with younger audiences (77% of total viewers were 18-44 years old).
Keshet will officially launch the 4x30’ thriller at this February’s Berlin Series Market 2022, where Storm Lara will screen as part of their Series Market Selects: the European Film Market’s selection of outstanding content with strong market potential. KI’s False Flag Season 3, which will premiere in Israel on Keshet 12 in Spring 2022, has also been selected and so will be showcased to buyers within the same line-up.
Commenting on the addition to its slate, Anke Stoll, KI’s VP of acquisitions and co-productions, said, “We are thrilled to be adding A Private View’s Storm Lara to our hand-picked slate of foreign-language dramas. This is a tense and captivating thriller about lust, jealousy, guilt and shame - that dangerous cocktail of emotions that arise from adultery and lies. Truly international in feel, Storm Lara is a high-stakes drama that plays out in real-time on DJ Lara’s late-night radio show, building tension and suspense that is sure to captivate buyers at Berlinale Series Market and viewers around the world.”
A Private View producer and managing director Dries Phylpo added: “We're really proud to present Storm Lara at the Berlinale Series Market as part of Keshet International’s foreign language catalogue. Storm Lara is a universal story about all aspects of love - the good and the bad ones - and really stands out in its artistic and visual approach; in two hours it works its way under your skin, leaving you intrigued until the last minute.”
