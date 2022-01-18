wTVision and Mediapro have provided a real-time graphics and data solution to the ESPN show SportsCenter+, including live statistics from the world’s main football leagues, live updates on relevant events and graphics automation.

The project, developed by wTVision and Mediapro Argentina for ESPN, rests on two prerequisites: broadcast graphics automation and continuous integration of live data into SportsCenter+. ESPN needed an intuitive solution, capable of guaranteeing an automated data insertion into compelling graphics that could attract viewers and sponsors.

wTVision designed a setup with Studio CG (on-air graphics and video controller) as the driving force behind the production of a show, where live updates and events from competitions all over the world are the main focus.

Studio CG receives all data from Stats Perform datacentre and in a combination with VIZ Engine is capable of generating continuous broadcast graphics with relevant sports events. Data includes more than 15 football leagues from all over the world, with detailed statistics like shots, corners, ball possession, players’ performance, timelines, recent form, heatmaps, and positions in the table. The same solution is now prepared to integrate data from other relevant sports, like Formula 1 and Tennis.

Jorge Kossowski, wTVision account manager, said: “Studio CG is the perfect product to design solutions just like the one ESPN needed. Its flexibility and robust capabilities make it easy to integrate third-party data, adapt to our clients’ pre-existing workflows and completely automate the operation process.”

To make sure nothing is left unnoticed when it comes to automation, the production team for SportsCenter+ is equipped with one Studio Core and the Content Management Site, web-based tools where rundowns can be personalised, graphics and data can be prioritised and fully automated. With this simple solution, wTVision reduced the manual operation of the show and time spent rearranging data and graphics during live broadcasts.

Additionally, to better develop and integrate such relevant statistics during the long hour of broadcasting of SportsCenter+, wTVision’s broadcast design team developed the creative package of all graphics containing data. They integrated the on-air graphics where information is shown, having in mind the data-driven component of the show and the clients’ identity.

Kossowski added: “Kudos to our broadcast design team! The creatives in charge of the project really respected the identity of the show and developed that L-bar graphic in a super intuitive way, for very limited space on the screen. Without that great look and feel, the data integration would be much less impactful. Our sports expertise allowed us to have complete freedom and create a design completely in sync with the sports the show is covering.”