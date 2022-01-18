The Raft premiered in Israel in July 2021, and is a Dori Media production in collaboration with Herzliya Studios. The Israeli adventure drama is aimed at kids and teens and follows three teen boys and a girl. When Israel’s football team wins a crucial match and has a chance to reach the world cup, these four diehard fans are determined not to miss the game, even when it is moved to Cyprus. Inspired by the mythological journey of Kon-Tiki, they manage to construct a DIY raft on their own and cross a stretch of the Mediterranean Sea in an attempt get to the match on time.

During their three-day journey, their friendship is put to the test, they savour the taste of first love, and discover character traits and abilities in themselves that they never knew they had. The innocent adventure evolves into a coming-of-age journey.

Nadav Palti, CEO & president of Dori Media Group, commented: “The Raft has already been a fantastic success in Israel. We are delighted that Warner Media Latin America has committed to taking on yet another of our projects following the previous successes of Normal and Dumb – I am very confident that our relationship with Warner Media Latin America will continue to go from strength to strength, and that this film will be another hit.”