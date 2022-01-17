As part of a number of predictions for the entertainment industry in 2022, research firm Ampere Analysis is forecasting that over-the-top (OTT) services will aim to grow their subscriber bases this year by focusing on markets beyond North America and Western Europe and diversifying their content offering.

The study noted that after the pandemic disrupted filming schedules and with the fierce competition between the SVOD platforms, a large quantity of new high-quality scripted shows can be expected in the next months as more players launch internationally and bolster their international offers to combat saturation in established OTT video markets.